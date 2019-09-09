Mr. Larry Candler Payne
1957 - 2019
Mr. Payne passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Russell Medical. He was born on February 10, 1957 in Birmingham, Alabama to Carlice E. Payne and Jean Harpst Payne. He enjoyed spending time outside, watching the sunset over the lake at his home. He was always looking for arrowheads and had a large collection of different stones. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Payne; sons, Jeffrey Payne (Baylie), and Joseph Rocco (Emily Crist); sister, Carla Clower (Andrew); brother, Steve Payne (Kim); nephews, Stephen Payne, and Cristopher Clower; niece, Cheyenne Payne; and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carlice Payne; and brother, Jeffrey Lynn Payne.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical professionals of Brown Nursing Home, Russell Medical, and UAB Hospital.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.