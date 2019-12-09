Mr. Larry Addison Gordon

Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Thunder possible. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 45. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.