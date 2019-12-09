Mr. Larry Addison Gordon
1937 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Larry Addison Gordon, 82, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Donnie Pritchard will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Gordon passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Brown Nursing Home. He was born on May 19, 1937 in Alexander City, Alabama to Troy Avery Gordon and Lillian Louise Griffin Gordon. He was an active member of Comer Memorial United Methodist Church and was a vital part of the men’s organization there. He was an excellent cook and was known for his key lime cake, Boston butts, and Brunswick stew. He willingly shared all of his recipes. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and fishing. Mr. Larry was an honorary member of the Burger King Breakfast Club. He enjoyed sharing riddles and instigating arguments.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Merlene Powell Gordon of Alexander City; sisters-in-law, Nell Powell of Ashland and Faye Powell Johnston of Alexander City; niece, Angela Hunnicutt (Brian) of Ashland; great-niece, Victoria Hunnicutt (fiancé Ben Whitley); great-nephew, Richard Hunnicutt, III of Ashland; and a host of cousins.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Hutcherson, John Hutcherson, Johnny Gordon, David Gordon, Glenn Gordon, and Richard Hunnicutt, III.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in law, John Powell and Bobby Johnston.
The family requests no flowers and memorial contributions may be made to Comer Memorial United Methodist Church 427 East Church Street Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.