Mr. Lansing Zoll Gardner
1942 - 2019
Graveside Service for Mr. Lansing Zoll Gardner, 77, of Corinth, TX, will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Gardner-Banks Family Cemetery. Rev. Freddie Senn will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Gardner was received gently into the Lord's hands surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Medical City Hospital in Denton, TX due to complications of pneumonia. He was born on January 1, 1942 in the Gardner's family home in Mt. Carmel, Alabama to Roy Lansing Gardner and Beulah Ann Zoll Gardner. Lanny was a 1961 graduate of West End High School in Birmingham, AL. He then joined the Air Force Air National Guard. After basic training, he attended four years at the University of Alabama and loved the university, Bear Bryant, and football. He didn't miss a game. Lanny was a District Manager for Metropolitan Life for 16 years and then Principle Financial Group for 15 years, retiring from Principle Financial Group in 1997. After retirement, he and Susie moved to Dallas, TX to be near their grandchildren and watch them grow. He loved his last years working as a carpenter with IKEA.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susie Douglas Gardner of Corinth, TX; son, Brent Douglas Gardner; daughter, Wendy Suzann Gardner Laymon (Charles F.); grandchildren, Jackson Dominick Walker, Lindsay Reese Walker, Christian Laymon, Brenden Laymon, and Kamren Laymon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
