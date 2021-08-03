Mr. Kevin Russell Morris
1975 – 2021
Kevin Russell Morris passed away peacefully at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida on August 1, 2021. Kevin was born on February 19, 1975 to Larry W. Morris and Beverly T. Morris. He attended public schools in Alexander City and graduated from Benjamin Russell High School. After high school, Kevin received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama and a Master’s Degree in Counseling and Addictions Studies from the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School.
After receiving his Master’s Degree, he worked as a counselor at the Betty Ford Center in Minneapolis helping others combat drug dependency, mental health issues and other personal problems. In this field, Kevin’s love of people, sense of humor, and empathy brough joy and comfort to those struggling with life’s obstacles. Kevin continued to help, counsel, and spread his incredible humor to others when he transferred to St. Petersburg, Florida last year.
Kevin spread his love, good nature and quick wit to all, regardless of their station in life. His love was for everyone, regardless of the successes, disappointments, difficulties, or failures. Such love and acceptance without reservation was a gift Kevin gave to all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Beverly Morris; two sons, Landon and Turner; and three siblings, Mark Frohsin, Clark Morris (Todd), and Ben Morris (Rebecca). He is additionally survived by many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at noon at Children’s Chapel at Children’s Harbor with Michael T. Morgan and Mike Densmore officiating. The family will welcome friends at visitation prior to the service beginning at 10:30 am. Donations may be sent to Children’s Harbor and/or Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Post Office Box 64348, St. Paul Minnesota 55164-0348.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.