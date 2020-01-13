Mr. Kevin Adrian Adams
1965 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Kevin Adrian Adams, 54, of Auburn, Alabama, was Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the River of Life Worship Center. Rev. Michael Waldrop and Rev. Will Baker officiated. Burial followed in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family received friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at River of Life Worship Center.
Mr. Adams passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his mother’s home. He was born on November 14, 1965 in Alexander City, Alabama to Joe Adrian Adams and Joanne Pearce Adams Thomas. He was a kind, compassionate, and knowledgeable man, who loved the outdoors and exploring the world. He enjoyed cooking and his meals were chef quality. He was the perfect son, and loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his mother, Joanne Adams Thomas (Don) of Kellyton, AL; and step-sisters, Donna DiCosola (Frank) of Saint Petersburg, FL, and Kelly Jones (Bart) of St. Petersburg, FL.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Adrian Adams; grandmother, Alice Merle Ward Pearce; grandfather, Sanders Herron Pearce; and uncles, Donald Herron Pearce, and Jerry Ralph Pearce.
