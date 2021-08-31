Funeral services for Mr. Kermit Caldwell, age 85, of Cragford will be held Monday August 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Corinth Baptist Church with Bro. Kenneth Fuller and Bro. Raymond Long officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Mr. Caldwell passed away Friday August 27, 2021 at his home. He was born in Cragford, lived in Sand Mountain as a boy but had lived in Clay County for most of his life. He graduated from Mellow Valley High School, and then attended Southern Union before earning a BS in Education from Auburn and His Master’s and AA from Jacksonville State University. A lifelong educator he began his teaching career at Highland and taught at several schools in Clay County, was last principal at Cragford High School and also served at Mellow Valley, Millerville, Lineville Elementary and retired as the Principal of Lineville High School. Mr. Caldwell served in the Army National Guard and was a long time member and deacon of Corinth Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Vivian Robertson Caldwell of Cragford, one Daughter, Rhonda Caldwell Riley (David) of Greenwood, SC; one son Richard Kermit Caldwell (Ciara) of Southside; two sisters, Ann Brewer of Ringgold, Ga and Delwyn McCormick (Bo) of Cragford; five grandchildren, Jabe Hunter Riley (Hannah), David Hampton Riley (Taylor), Robertson Hayes Riley, Madison Caldwell Pate (Caden), Hayden Elizabeth Caldwell (Baylor Millhoff); four great-grandchildren, Sadie Jo Riley, Annie Riley, Penelope Riley and Piper Riley; plus several nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sanford Caldwell and Gladys Joiner Caldwell; one granddaughter, Haley Marie Caldwell; his brothers; Britton and Whitton Caldwell; and sisters, Roma Troxtel, Lucille Land and Jean Blair.
Active pallbearers will be Jabe Hunter Riley, David Hampton Riley, Robertson Hayes Riley, Caden Trace Pate, Baylor Millhoff, and Rusty Ogletree.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Caldwell, David Roe, Randy Roe, Jerald Caldwell, Jimmy Banks, Tony Land, Steven Banks, Glenn Caldwell, Blake Cotter, Gary Smith, David Price and Alton Caldwell.
The family will receive friends at Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville Sunday August 29, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Big Oak Boys and Girls Ranch: www.bigoak.org
Benefield Funeral Home of Lineville is in charge of the arrangements.
Leave on-line condolences at benefieldfuneralhome.com