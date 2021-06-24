Mr. KenTravious Moon, 22, of Dadeville died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Lake Martin Community Hospital, Dadeville. A gaveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Dadeville at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating.
Mr. Moon is survived by his mother: Aleshia (Derrico) Ponds, Dadeville; father: Kenneth (Katrena) Moon, Homewood; grandfather: Billy Moon, Glen Head, New York; grandmother: Earison Davis, Dadeville; one sister: Azziyah Brooks, Dadeville; three brothers: Ahmad Varner, Christopher (Keneshia) Jones and Kenneth Moon, Jr., all of Alexander City; five aunts: Veronica (Robert) Lykes, Fairfield, Angela (Edward) Lindsey, Alexander City, Jennifer Moon, Mobile, Tilena Moon, Stroudsburg, PA and Porscha Moon, Roanoke, VA; two uncles: Josh Davis and Jamie Davis both of Dadeville and a host of other relatives and friends.
Vines Funeral Home Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.