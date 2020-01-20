Mr. Julius Bradford “Brad” Moreman
1957 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Julius Bradford Moreman, 62, of Waverly, was Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Waverly Cemetery. Rev. Frank Chappell and Louise Cox officiated.
Mr. Moreman passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on October 26, 1957 in Columbia, Tennessee to Lt. Col. Marcus Duncan Moreman Sr. and Mary "Lucille" Margaret Isbell Moreman. He was a member of Waverly United Methodist Church. Brad was a loving, kind and gentle soul who will be greatly missed. He enjoyed playing guitar, piano and writing his own songs.
He is survived by his brother, Marcus "Mark" Duncan Moreman Jr.; sister, Thula Michele (Mark) Cowhick; step-mother, Carolyn Moreman; nieces, April Lucille Orton, Jodi Elizabeth (Will) Dixon, Melissa Moreman (Michael) King, Sarah Kellum Cowhick; nephew, Marcus “Trey” Duncan Moreman III; great-nephews, Camden Ryan Brock, Robert Brewer Dixon II and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.