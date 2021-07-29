Mr. Joseph Wayne Temples
1935 - 2021
Graveside Memorial Service for Mr. Joseph Wayne Temples, 85, of Dadeville, will be Monday, August 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Temples passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born on December 30, 1935, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Ned Temples and Ruth E. Clanton Temples. He attended Cowboy Church.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Allen McGhee (Charles); niece, Miriam Stone (Trey); nephew, Mark McGhee; grand nephews, Jake McGhee, Andrew Stone (Hallie), Cody McGhee and grand nieces, Mallie Stone Vincent (Joe) and Ivy McGhee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Billye Amason and niece, Ruthie Mitchell.
