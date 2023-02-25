Memorial Service for Mr. Joseph Wayne Crouse, 63, of Alexander City, will be Monday, February 27, 2023 at 4:00 pm at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Rev. Chad Middlebrooks will officiate.
Joe passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at UAB. He was born on July 24, 1959 in Baltimore, MD to George Elbert Crouse, Sr. and Delores Elizabeth Stillings Crouse. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He grew up in Baltimore, MD one of 12 children. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a generous person who would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He loved his children and grandchildren very much. He was a hard working man who never met a stranger and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bernadette Crouse of Alexander City; daughters, Amanda Bonner (Chuck) of Finksburg, MD, Kristina Mahone (Chad Rinehart) of Spring Grove, PA, and Heather Jennings (Chris) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Austin Bonner of Finksburg, MD, Jayla Mahone of Spring Grove, PA, Jacob Mahone of Spring Grove, PA, and Evelynn Jennings of Alexander City; siblings, Gene Crouse of Frederick, MD, Darlene Livingston (Tom) of Bel Air, MD, Delores Showalter (Pete) of Ormond Beach, FL, Theresa Hallock of WA, and John Crouse of Baltimore, MD; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Jason Mahone; as well as six siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alabama Childhood Food Solutions 114 Canyon Ridge Rd. Sylacauga, AL 35151.
