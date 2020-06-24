Mr. Joseph "Joe" Michell Roberson
1946 - 2020
Memorial Service for Mr. Joseph "Joe" Michell Roberson, 73, of Kellyton, Alabama will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate.
Mr. Roberson passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Russell Medical. He was born on August 8, 1946 in Jefferson County, Alabama to Henry Whetsel Roberson and Marjorie Wynell Matthews Manning. He was lovingly known as “Mr. Joe”. Mr. Roberson loved his family dearly; especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and woodworking and had a special love for his dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jimmy Roberson; daughter, Rachel (Shaun) Dodgen; son, Ruben (Robin) Eddings; grandchildren, Mackenzie Dodgen, Elijah Dodgen and Sophia Dodgen; sister, Barbara and brother in law, Dennis.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to: Lake Martin Humane Society, PO Box 634, Alexander City, AL 35011-0634 or www.lakemartinanimalshelter.com.
