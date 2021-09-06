Mr. Joseph “Joe” Lambert, age 83, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away September 2, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be held Tuesday September 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. from Wetumpka Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mike Northcutt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Hillview Memorial Park, 1926 Hillabee Street, Alexander City at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Mr. Lambert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jo Ann Brown Lambert, daughter Larisa (Christopher) Mills, son, Ross Martin Lambert and grandsons, Richard Scott “Vann” Lovelady, III; Joseph Philip Adamson Lovelady and Jackson Wyatt Lovelady. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Doyle and Dorothy Imogene “Jean” Lambert.
Mr. Lambert was born in Alexander City on May 21, 1938. He joined the National Guard at age 16, graduated from Benjamin Russell High School and later graduated from Jacksonville State College (now Jacksonville State University). He received his Masters Degree in Education from Auburn University with an emphasis in Vocational Rehabilitation in 1971.
In 1959, he was awarded the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Distinguished Military Student Award by the Department of the Army. Upon graduation in 1960, he was inducted into the United States Regular Army as a Second Lieutenant and was promoted to 1st Lieutenant while serving in Germany.
After returning home, he worked for the State of Alabama and retired from the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation in 1998, after 36 years of service. He received Employee of the Year for the department in 1993.
He served as president of the Wetumpka Lions Club from 2008-2009. He also won many awards for woodcarving, which he did for decades.
Mr. Lambert began teaching Sunday School at age 17 and taught for most of the rest of his life. His studied daily and his Bible knowledge was vast. He was also an Ordained Deacon with the Baptist Church.
Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
