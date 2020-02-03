Mr. Joseph "Joe" Henry Johnson
1943 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Joseph "Joe" Henry Johnson, 76, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home. Veteran’s Honors will be provided by the Alexander City Veteran’s Honor Guard.
Mr. Johnson passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on February 12, 1943 in Clay County, Alabama to John Miller Johnson and Annie Lou Sherrer Johnson. He was an active member of Comer Memorial Baptist Church where he was the Building Superintendent and a deacon. Mr. Johnson served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Russell Mills after 31 years of employment. Joe was a member of the Alexander City Veteran’s Honor Guard and the American Legion. His family lovingly referred to him as a “Jack of all Trades.”
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Johnson of Alexander City; daughter, Marie J. Cabrices of Tucker, GA; son Bradley M. Johnson of Wetumpka; grandchildren, Matthew Alexander Cabrices, Isabella Alma Cabrices; sister, Angie J. (Hugh) Moseley; brothers, Jeremiah Johnson, Ray (Bernadette) Johnson, Wade Johnson and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Johnson.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.