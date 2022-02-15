Mr. Joseph F. Ackerman, Jr.
1937 - 2022
Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Joseph F. Ackerman, Jr., 84, of Dadeville, Alabama will be Friday, February 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Pastor Mike Ramey will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Ackerman passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on December 5, 1937 in East Alton, Illinois to Joseph F. Ackerman, Sr. and Nealida West Ackerman. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Columbus, Georgia. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was affectionately known as "Grandpa" by them and "Joe Daddy" by his children and friends. Mr. Ackerman graduated from Wood River High School, served in the United States Navy as an Electronic Technician Communication Third Class on the U.S.S. Robert E. Lee, a Polaris missile submarine, and retired from The Boeing Company after 35 years of service. Joe and his wife, Linny, traveled to many places during their 25 years of retirement, including Spain, New Zealand, Australia, the Holy Lands, Egypt, the Nile, Alaska, the U.S. National Parks, and Super Bowl XLVII. He enjoyed spending time on Lake Martin, boating and fishing, and entertaining and hosting his family, especially on the Fourth of July. Mr. Ackerman also enjoyed watching TV, movies, sports, and keeping up with the latest technology.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edna "Linny" M. Ackerman; daughters, Elizabeth E. Knehans of St. Louis, MO, and Jennifer L. Newell (Kevin) of Johns Creek, GA; son, Jeffrey M. Ackerman (Amy) of Brighton, IL; grandchildren, Joseph F. Ackerman, IV (Emily), Jason A. Ackerman, Samuel J. Knehans (Margaret), Alexander K. Newell, Mari E. Knehans, Zachary M. Ackerman (Molly), Rachel L. Newell, Jeremy M. Ackerman, Cassidy E. Ackerman, Joshua T. Ackerman, and Andrew J. Newell; great-grandchildren, Edgar M. Ackerman and Lucy M. Ackerman.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph F. Ackerman, III; son-in-law, Wendell A. Knehans; parents; sister, Judith A. Marsh; brother, Stephen B. Ackerman; father and mother-in-law, Victor M. and Edna A. Perez.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4700 Armour Road, Columbus, GA 31904 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.langleyfuneralhome.com <http://www.langleyfuneralhome.com>.
