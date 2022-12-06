Funeral Service for Mr. Johnny Anderson Wright, 79, of Alexander City, will be Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. John Watkins and Bro. Chris Fuller will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Wright passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Coosa Valley Baptist Medical Center. He was born on September 16, 1943 in Montgomery to John Wilber Wright and Bernice Stalnaker Wright Gray. He moved mobile homes for over 50 years. He enjoyed working on his farm. He was a hard worker who loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Wright of Alexander City; sons, John Wright of Montgomery, David Wright (Peggy) of Anniston, and Michael Wright (Jessica) of Alexander City; daughters, Allison Peters (Josh) of Hackneyville and Victoria Fuller (Chris) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Andrea, Lance, Bailey, Paul, Wesley, Tanner, Jackson, Joshuah, Jeremy, Stacy, Mallory, Harrison, LileeAnn, and Noah; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Wright of Snellville, GA, and Mike Wright (Sandra) of Houston, TX; sisters, Faye Harrison of Belton, MO, Janice Gonzales (Lupe) of Pleasanton, TX, and Judy Welch of Montgomery; and beloved fur baby, Nakita.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry Wright, Wayne Wright, and Ray Wright.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.