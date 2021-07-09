Mr. John William Price
1943 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. John William Price, 77, of Camp Hill, Alabama, will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Faron Golden, Bro. Terry Price and Bro. Chris Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Eagle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Price passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Alexander City. He was born on July 27, 1943 in West Point, Georgia to Fred Price and Vivian Huey Price. He attended Lake Pointe Baptist Church. John was a collector of “treasures”. He was a wonderful mechanic, could fix anything and was a welder by trade.
He is survived by his special friend, Clara Davis Dunham of Alexander City; friends, James Pinkston and Bill Wiles; and one niece and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harry Willis Price.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.