Mr. John W Green
1941 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. John W Green, 80, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Green passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Russell Medical. He was born on May 20, 1941, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Johnny Joseph Green and Susie Johnson Green. John loved spending time with his family. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, tending his garden and watching NASCAR.
He is survived by his sons, John William Green Jr. (Sheila), Roger Dale Green; siblings, Carolyn Patterson, Johnny Joseph Green Jr., Tena Jett (Jerry) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Green.
