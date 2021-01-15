Mr. John Saffold
April 3, 1964 — January 12, 2021
Graveside Service for Mr. John Saffold, age 56, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, January 16, at 1:00 p.m., at Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Pastor Donald DeLee will be officiating.
He was born in Udornthani, Thailand to Paul and Tongpet Saffold on April 3, 1964. He was employed at Wellborn Forest Product as a painter for 25 years.
John was a loving son, father, fiancé, grandfather and friend. He was an avid Alabama Fan. Alabama winning the National Championship on Monday put an everlasting smile on his face. He was a shining light among everyone who knew.
Mr. Saffold passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Russell Medical
John’s precious memories will always be engraved in the hearts of his parents, Paul and Tongpet Saffold, his daughter and her husband, Treasure (Colt) Schutz, his son, Colby Saffold, his fiancé of three years, Sandy Walker, his brother, Joey Saffold, his sister and her husband, Dianne (Jeff) Thompson and his grandchildren, Kyle, Parker, Peyten , Colten and many other relatives and friend.
