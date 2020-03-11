Mr. John Percy Oliver II
1942 - 2020
Memorial Service for Mr. John Percy Oliver II, 77, of Dadeville, will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Dadeville. Dr. Ben Hayes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the Church.
Mr. Oliver passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Smyrna, GA, where he’d moved to be closer to his children and grandson.
He was born on December 3, 1942 in Alexander City, Alabama to Samuel William Oliver and Sarah Coker Oliver.
He lived a life of faith, love, compassion, curiosity and commitment to God, his family, his community, his profession as an attorney, and to a peaceful world. He was a third-generation lawyer, born and raised in Dadeville, Alabama, where he practiced law for more than 50 years in the firm established by his Grandfather, John Percy Oliver, and continued by his Father, Samuel William Oliver, before him.
John was a widely respected lawyer dedicated to his family’s legacy of serving and advocating for the people and communities all throughout Dadeville, Tallapoosa County and Alabama. He was sought after for his deep knowledge and experience with the law, his sharp mind, calm and patient demeanor and unwavering faith and compassion for those he served. He also followed in his father and grandfather’s footsteps serving as the Dadeville City Judge for more than 30 years.
Before returning to Dadeville, John attended Birmingham Southern College where he met his best friend and future wife, Melissa (Vann) Oliver, and was a proud member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He also spent a semester studying at The American University in Washington, D.C., and became ever more committed to fighting for justice and equality for all. Upon graduation from Birmingham Southern College he attended and graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church and served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was the first president and a founding member of the Tallpoossee Historical Society, faithful member of the Dadeville Kiwanis Club, member of the State Bar of Alabama, serving two terms on the executive committee. Mr. Oliver also was a member of the Alabama Trial Lawyers Association and Project Pride - Tallapoosa County School System.
John was a doting father and husband. He was ever present at his children’s baseball, basketball and cheerleading games. Always up for new experiences and exploring, he led his family on far flung adventures across the United States. He loved all music - from opera and classical symphony, to jazz, blues, and rock and roll, and he enjoyed acting in community theater productions. An avid sportsman, John loved sailing, fishing, hunting and Alabama football.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years of , Melissa V. Oliver of Dadeville; son, David McCarty Oliver (Rachel Cowart) of Mableton, GA; daughter, Leslie Elizabeth Oliver of Denver, CO; grandson, Jackson Patrick “Jack” Oliver; sister, June Oliver Eagan (John T.) of Mountain Brook; sister-in-law, Ann Marshall Oliver of Mountain Brook; four Nieces and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Samuel W. Oliver, Jr.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Dadeville 178 S. Tallassee Street Dadeville. Al 36853, or to the Tallapoosee Historical Society 151 Pearson Circle Dadeville, AL 36853, or the charity of your choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.