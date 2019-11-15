Mr. John Paul Anderson
1939 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. John Paul Anderson, 80, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Dr. Josh Sammons, Rev. Harold Cummings, and Rev. Jerry Colquitt will officiate. Mr. Anderson will lie instate at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Monday. Burial will follow in the Rocky Creek Cemetery with Veteran’s Honors provided by the Alexander City Veteran’s Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Anderson passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 20, 1939 in Cowpens, Alabama to Marshal Anderson and Ila Mae Brashears Anderson. He was an active member and Deacon of Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Anderson attended school in Camp Hill and New Site. He joined the U.S. Navy and served a total of six years active duty. He completed his service to our country in the U.S. Navy Reserve until his retirement. After his active duty tours in the Navy he returned to Alexander City and began work as a “printer’s devil” at the Alexander City Outlook. There he worked his way up and eventually became Editor and Publisher of The Dadeville Record. He spent several years in Dadeville and was promoted to Publisher of the Alexander City Outlook. He retired from the Outlook after many years. After a brief retirement he went to work as a Quality Control Supervisor for Russell Corp. After over twenty years of service at Russell Corp, he retired again to enjoy his years at his home in Cowpens. Mr. Anderson was an avid Alabama fan and spent countless hours watching and re-watching games, discussing recruiting with friends, and reading everything he could about Alabama Athletics. He enjoyed fishing with family and friends. He assisted many young men as they started in the Newspaper business and was an advisor to many. Mr. Anderson was most proud of his affiliation with the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of both Ware and Mt. Eagle Lodges and was instrumental in helping many men on their masonic journey.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wyvolee Lashley Anderson of Alexander City; sons, Randy Anderson (Kim) and Timmy Anderson (Misty) all of Alexander City; grandchildren and the pride of his life, Ryan Anderson (Katie), Johnathan Anderson, Rebecca Anderson (fiance, Zack Hall), and Brayden Anderson; sister, Betty Ruth Sims of Anniston; sisters-in-law, Ann Anderson of Fairfax Station, VA and Sue Anderson of Montgomery; numerous nieces and nephews; and sitter, Daphine Queen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Faye Melton and Annie Mae Anderson; brothers, Jackson Ray Anderson, Robert Donnell Anderson, and Edgar Allan Anderson.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 7779 Sanford Road, Alexander City, Alabama 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.