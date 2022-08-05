1941 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Mr. John Oddest Moore, 80, of Trussville, Alabama, will be Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Alexander City. Dr. Steve King, Dr. Skip Lowery and Dr. Gerald Hallmark will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Moore passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Trussville Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on August 26, 1941 in Montgomery, Alabama to James E. Moore and Frances Elizabeth Martin Moore. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1959. After playing football there, he received a football scholarship from Coach Bear Bryant at the University of Alabama. He was on the 1961 championship football team. He received a B.S. degree in math and a Masters in School Administration from the University of Alabama. He taught math and coached at Key West High School, Benjamin Russell High School, Jacksonville High School, Southside High School in Gadsden, Hokes Bluff High School, New Hope High School, Lineville High School (and Assistant Principal), Principal at Brantley High School, coached at Winterboro High School and Childersburg High School (also Assistant Principal). He also taught at Southern Union Jr. College and Central Alabama Community College. After retirement he taught at Coosa Valley Academy, Millerville High School, Mellow Valley High School and Clay County Christian Academy. He was also a Mass Care Coordinator for Red Cross in Alexander City.
Mr. Moore was ordained as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Childersburg. He was also Chairman of the Childcare Committee and a choir member. While at First Baptist of Alexander City, he was a Brotherhood Director, a deacon, choir member and a Sunday School teacher of the Adult 4 Coed Sunday School class. He was also voted as a deacon emeritus at First Baptist Church, Alexander City. He loved singing solos and in ensembles at each church he attended. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Trussville and a member of Mike Carter’s Sunday School class. He also loved watching his grandchildren play sports and in the band.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Glenda Dianne Hill Moore; daughter, Kristi Long (Darrell); son, Chad Moore (Misty) of Trussville; grandchildren, Logan Long, Webber Long, Hopkins Long, Jonathan Moore, David Moore, Jacob Moore and Sara Moore; brothers, Mel Moore (Betty) and Vic Moore; brother-in-law, Ray Findley; sister-in-law, Beverly Waldrop; and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James (Buck) Moore, Joe Moore and Ralph Moore; and sister, Dorothy Findley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the student ministry of First Baptist Church of Alexander City and the student ministry of First Baptist Church of Trussville.
