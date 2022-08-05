1941 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Mr. John Oddest Moore, 80, of Trussville, Alabama, will be Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Alexander City.  Dr. Steve King, Dr. Skip Lowery and Dr. Gerald Hallmark will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery.  The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home. 

