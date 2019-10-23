Mr. John M. Wynn
1936 - 2019
John M. Wynn, age 82 of Jackson's Gap, Alabama walked gently into that good night of eternal rest on October 21, 2019.
Born on December 28, 1936 in Polk City, Florida and educated in the schools of Florida. He graduated Madison High School in Madison, Florida in 1955. He received a B.A. degree from Mississippi College and a Masters degree from Auburn University. He also studied at Columbia University drama school on a scholarship/grant in 1963, the Iowa State University on a Wall Street Journal Grant in 1964, and a National Endowment Scholar for the Arts grant in 1973 at the University of Florida in rare books.
John served in education for 55 years as a teacher, instructor and evening coordinator at Central Alabama Community College.
A gentle soft-spoken man he enjoyed and thrived in the peace and solitude of quiet places especially where no man ever walked or woman ever wept. All of his surroundings entered into his being and became a part of his persona. All nature - plants, animals, birds and more birds and yes flowers of all kinds became a part of who he was and obviously signaled a statement about his personality and character and daily thoughts and devotion. The Arizona desert was a special love of his at any time of the year.
He is survived by the love of his life, daughter, Stacey; his sister, Sandra (Johnny) Morris; two brothers, Melvin and Richard (Linda). His brother, David (Lavonne), and his sister, Carolyn (Ed) Bass preceded him as did his parents, John L. and Velma Wynn.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Alexander City on November 10th at 3:00 p.m. His ashes will be placed in the St. James Memorial Garden with a reception following the service in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the St. James Episcopal Church Flower Guild.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.