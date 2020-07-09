Mr. John Lofton Denney Jr.
1934 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. John Lofton Denney Jr., 86, of Alexander City, will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery. Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate.
Mr. Denney passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 28, 1934 in Alexander City, Alabama to Dr. John Lofton Denney Sr. and Coye Cowden Denney. He was a graduate of B.R.H.S and attended the University of Alabama and Auburn University. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Chi Phi Fraternity and was a Shriner at the early age of 21. Mr. Denney served in the Alabama National Guard and worked at Bill’s Electric for 41 years.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Holloway Denney of Alexander City, sons, John Lofton Denney III, of Alexander City and James Orra Denney of Alexander City; sister, Gloria Israel of Birmingham; nephew, Greg Israel of Huntsville; and nieces, Connie Israel of Sedona, AZ and Cindy Brundige of Lexington, KY.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101-9929 or to the Lake Martin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 634, Alexander City, AL 35011.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.