Mr. John Lester Turner
1930 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. John Lester Turner, 90, of Kellyton, Alabama, will be Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. James Long and Rev. Mike Jackson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Turner passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on November 9, 1930 in Coosa County, Alabama to Audie Lafayette Turner and Mary Virginia McElrath Turner. He was an active member of Kellyton First United Methodist. John enjoyed family gatherings and cookouts. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening and tending his yard.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Delia Chandler (Bill) of Dalton, GA; brothers-in-law, George R. Long Sr. (Delorise), James W. Long (Dian) of Kellyton and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Eddie Mae Turner; parents; brothers, Harvey Turner, Harold Turner, Earl Turner and sister, Roberta Lewis.
