Mr. John L. Gordon
1932 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. John L. Gordon, 87, of Alexander City, Alabama, was held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. Rev. Wayne Cowhick officiated. Burial followed in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family received friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Alexander City Independent Methodist Church.
Mr. Gordon passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1932 in Clay County, Alabama to George Griffin Gordon and Adelle Pope Gordon. He was a founding member of Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. Mr. Gordon loved the Lord, his wife, Betty and his family. He had a passion for anything Auburn, fishing and all events his grandchildren were involved in. Mr. Gordon was a man of few words with a big heart.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Gordon; son, John L. (Lysa) Gordon, Jr.; grandchildren, Griff (Kaleigh) Gordon, Paige Gordon and Paxton Gordon and sister, Barbara (Jim) Shipp.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harold Gordon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alexander City Independent Methodist Church, PO Box 307, Alexander City, Alabama 35011.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
