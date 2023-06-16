Mr. John Joe Penton, Jr., 1943 - 2023
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Trending
Articles
- Tallapoosa County Commission changes road speed limits
- Alexander City arrest and incident reports from June 5-13
- ‘We want answers’ Alexander City family pleads for help in unsolved murder
- Alexander City arrest and incident reports from May 29-June 5
- Local guild creates homemade items for Sav-A-Life
- Dadeville family celebrates return of decades-old heirloom
- Dadeville’s Sapp strikes out just once in Player of the Year campaign
- Dadeville arrest and incident reports from May 30-June 13
- UPDATED: Tallapoosa under level four out of five severe weather threat
- County BOE wraps up the school year
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church Dadeville
- PHOTOS: Lake Martin-Dadeville Chambers' BBQ Social
- 60 historic photos from American military history
- JazzFest 2023
- PHOTOS: Benjamin Russell v. Central Coosa alumni game
- PHOTOS: Sun Fest arts and crafts
- PHOTOS: Animal Tales comes to Dadeville's library
- PHOTOS: Glow in the dark golf at Lakewinds
- PHOTOS: 2023 KidsFest College Bound
- PHOTOS: Sun Fest faith night