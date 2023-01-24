Funeral Service for Mr. John Jerry Holman, 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Brother Kevin Holman and Brother Hugh Sherrill  will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park.  The family will receive friends on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

