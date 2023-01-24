Funeral Service for Mr. John Jerry Holman, 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Brother Kevin Holman and Brother Hugh Sherrill will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Jerry passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on February 27, 1943 in Alexander City to Mr. John Wesley Holman and Mrs. Inez Hardy Holman. He was a lifelong member and Elder of Friendship Community Church and was an instrumental part of its revitalization. Jerry was a hardworker and strong Christian man who was known as "Mr. Fix-It." He loved woodworking, fishing, hunting, gardening and watching westerns. He loved his children but adored his grandchildren who knew him as "Granddaddy"; Jerry worked 41 years for the VA Hospital and retired at age 67. He enjoyed doting on his beautiful wife. He had a love for history and was also a proud supporter of the Second Amendment.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Wanda Holman of Alexander City; sons, Keith (Brandy) Holman, Ken Holman, Kevin (Karen) Holman; granddaughters, Kaylee Holman, Jennifer Holman; grandsons, Jordan Holman, Brodie Holman; niece, Tracy Holloway Stone; nephews, Ray Holloway, Phillip Hicks; and sister-in-law, Martha Hicks
He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Inez Holman; sister, Patricia Holloway; brothers-in-law, Rayburn Holloway, Frank Hicks, Herschel Hicks; and mother-in-law, Edna Hicks Gray.
