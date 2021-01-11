Mr. John Hudson Meacham
1949 - 2021
Memorial Graveside Service for Mr. John Hudson Meacham, 71, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery. Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate.
Mr. Meacham passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Russell Medical. He was born on August 23, 1949 in Alexander City, Alabama to Irby Hudson Meacham and Julia Belle Scott Meacham. He was an active member of Alexander City First United Methodist Church. He was an avid Auburn sports fan. He was an active volunteer in youth sports leadership, coaching many of the baseball and soccer teams his boys played on. He loved listening to music and going to concerts, mainly classic and Southern rock. He was a friend to many and never met a stranger. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his sons, Scott Meacham (Amy), and Jacob Meacham (Lindsay); grandchildren, Jack Meacham, Julianne Meacham, Cash Sassano, and Blakely Sassano; brother, Bob Meacham; sister, Ruth Burgess; niece, Meredith Burgess; and nephew, Julian Burgess.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.