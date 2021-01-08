Mr. John Henry Haggerty, Jr.
1941 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. John Henry Haggerty, Jr., 79, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Eagle Creek Baptist Church. Dr. Emerson Ware and Rev. Taylor Gurley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Eagle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Haggerty passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on March 15, 1941 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to John Henry Haggerty, Sr. and Mary Alice Abbett Haggerty. He was a member of Eagle Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Haggerty was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing and always made his own jigs and lures. He enjoyed gardening and riding his tractor and lawnmower. John was a champion corn grower for FFA and throughout his life. He was a wonderful cook and made the best blueberry cheesecake. John worked at Russell Corporation for 42 years and retired as a Department Manager. The “Crappie King” adored his family and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alicia Taylor Haggerty; daughter, Shari Jillian Haggerty O'Brien; sons, Michael John Haggerty (Melissa) and Stanley Blaine Haggerty (Tina); grandchildren, Jasmine O'Brien Carr (Danny), Matthew James O'Brien (Susan), Stanley Blaine Haggerty, Jr. (Carly) and Jordan Alicia O'Brien; great-grandchildren, Keagan James O'Brien, Noah Oliver Carr, Ava Claire Patterson, Kylan Finn Haggerty and Savannah Elise Carr; brother, Bobby Gene Haggerty; sisters, Lola Mae McKelvey (Leonard), Anita Haggerty (Bill Hall) and Donna Kaye Birdwell (Larry); a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Ms. Betty Carlisle and Dr. Robert Schuster; and fishing buddies, Cecil Crayton, Everette “Fat” Crayton, Bob Crayton, Donnie Stidham and Billy Woodfin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Jane Burns; nephew, Robert Leonard McKelvey; niece, Amanda Moran Treadwell; sister-in-law, Gaye Haggerty; brother-in-law, Walter Lee Hamby, Jr.; and special cousin, John Wayne Patterson.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
