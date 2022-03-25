Funeral Service for Mr. John Edward Mitchell, 88, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, March 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Mitchell passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 2, 1934 in Cragford, Alabama to Charles Edward Mitchell and Grace Jordan Mitchell. Mr. Mitchell was a hard worker. For many years, he owned and operated Grace’s Flowers, Mitchell Wholesale and Mitchell’s Bargains For Less. He was an avid grower and horticulturist. He enjoyed being in the sunshine, fishing, cooking and traveling. He was also an avid Auburn fan and Dale Earnhardt fan. Mr. Mitchell loved people and he never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ann Dean Mitchell of Alexander City; daughters, Cameron Mitchell Dodwell (James) of Alexander City and Vann Mitchell Foti (Paul) of Warrior, AL; daughter-in-law, Kathy Mitchell of Prattville; grandchildren, Blake Mitchell (Gracielle), Gracie Mitchell, Jordan Dodwell (Jes), Rhet Foti (Katie) and Tristan Foti; great-grandchildren, Chandler Dodwell, Averie Dodwell, Reese Dodwell, Nova Dodwell, Aspen Dodwell and Francis Foti; special daughter, Darlene Williams of Panama City, FL; and special caregiver, Pat Machen of Alexander City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Dean Mitchell; and brother, Charles Larry Mitchell.