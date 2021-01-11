Mr. John Cush
1939 - 2021
Mr. Cush passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born on October 16, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Thomas Cush and Helen Lagnese Cush.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lauretta Cush; sons, Ken Cush, David Cush, Chris Cush (Tammy); four grandchildren and sister, Mary Gremmler. John served 20 years in the Navy and was also a Vietnam Veteran. John was also an accomplished woodworker.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.