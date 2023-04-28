Visitation for Mr. John Collins, 61, of Alexander City, will be Friday, April 28, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Collins passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on October 22, 1961 in Fayetteville to J.W. Collins and Sarah Edwards Johns. He loved to sing and play guitar. John was a talented woodworker. He adored his grandchildren and always loved spending time with them. John was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rebecca Collins of Alexander City; daughters, Michele Collins and Jessica Stewart (Jimmy) both of Alexander City; grandchildren, Chrystopher Collins, Harleigh Riviere, Samara Martinez, and Kaitlynn Glenn all of Alexander City; sister, Betty Bevels (Joe) of Hollins; and brother, Stanley Baker (Sheila) of Kellyton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
