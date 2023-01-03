Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. John Calvin Blake, Jr., 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, January 2, 2023 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church Alexander City. Kelly Burdette and Dr. Steve King will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
John was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 29, 2022 surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on July 26, 1943 in Alexander City, Alabama to John Calvin Blake, Sr. and Donnie Elizabeth Fuller Blake. John worked for over 30 years at Russell Corporation Print Shop and then at Russell Do It Centers and he finished up his career at Lake Martin Building Supply until his retirement in 2007. John enjoyed his retirement and spent most of his time with his family and doing anything outside. He loved working in his yard, camping, and grilling. He loved his church, First Baptist Church Alexander City, where he was a member of the Adult 2 Men’s Fellowship Sunday School Class and served for many years as Deacon. John loved watching Fox News, Auburn Sports, and Atlanta Braves Baseball.
John believed there was only one way for things to be done, “His Way”. He was a perfectionist and all of his tools and such had a place, “You get it out-You put it back”.
He is survived by the love of his life of 59 years, Carmen Forbus Blake; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Cindy Blake of Alexander City, Alabama; daughter and son-in-law, Karla and Kelly Burdette of Killen, Alabama; granddaughter and fiancé, Lynden Blake and Chad Balyo, grandchildren, Michael Blake, Weston Blake, Blakely Burdette, Joseph Burdette and many other loved relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Alice Blake and brother, James Blake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, First Baptist Church Alexander City.
The family would love to thank Dr. Kevin P. Ryan and the staff at Pinnacle Cardiovascular Associates, the staff at East Alabama Medical Center, and Russell Medical. We would also like to express our love and appreciation to Enhabit Home Health and Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
