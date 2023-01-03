A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. John Calvin Blake, Jr., 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, January 2, 2023 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church Alexander City.  Kelly Burdette and Dr. Steve King will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park.  The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

