Funeral Service for Mr. John Aldine Colley, 83, of New Site, Alabama, was held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Terry Carter will officiate. Burial followed in the New Providence Cemetery. The family received friends on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Colley passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Brown Nursing Home. He was born on October 3, 1938 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Barnie Lee Colley and Rosie Ella Tucker Colley. He was a longtime and active member of Perryville Baptist Church. Bro. John taught Sunday School, served as a deacon, was the handyman around the church and he enjoyed singing. He loved helping others and would do anything for anyone. He was known as the community handyman. He enjoyed working on tractors, fishing and CiCi’s Pizza was his favorite place to eat. He served in the U.S. Army for 9 years and was honorably discharged in 1964. For many years, he worked at Russell Corp., trailer plant and both foundries. He enjoyed the simple things in life and was happiest when he was with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maurine Davis Colley of New Site; sons, David Colley (Crystal), Roy L. Colley (Linda) and Greg Colley (Dana), all of New Site; daughter, Wanda Morgan (Jimmy) of Goodwater; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and brothers, Charles Colley, Robert Colley (Julia) and Ernest Colley (Norma) of Alexander City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lois Browning (Heflin), Faye Lowe and Sue Lovelady (Quinton); brother, Byron Colley (Shirley); sister-in-law, Ruth Colley; great granddaughter, Olivia Faith Morgan.