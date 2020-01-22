Mr. John A. Bramblett
1947 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. John A. Bramblett, 72, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the New Site United Methodist Church. Rev. Andy Kinman, Randy Anderson will officiate. He will lie instate at the Church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Old Harmony in New Site. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Bramblett passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center. He was born on June 15, 1947 in Alexander City, Alabama to John Albert Bramblett and Eloise Faulkner Bramblett. He was a member of Perryville Baptist Church but attended many other churches. He was a strong family man and provided well for his family. He enjoyed fishing, watching fox news, and Alabama Football. Mr. Johnny was known as “Dad” to so many young people in the New Site Community and coached many of them in youth sports.
He is survived by his son, Danny Bramblett (Lynn) of New Site; daughter, Tara Bramblett Newberry (Jack) of Alexander City; He was “Grand Happy” to Megan Bramblett, Brad Bramblett (Elizabeth), Adam Taylor (Lindsey), Aden Taylor, Timothy Newberry, Taylor Nicole Newberry, Gage Newberry, Harley Long, Jady Long, Jocelyn Taylor, Micah Rockmore, and Isla Bramblett; brothers, Tommy Bramblett (Helen) and Jimmy Bramblett both of Alexander City; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Angelia Marlene Bramblett and his parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
