Mr. Joel Darel Dunaway
1965 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Joel Darel Dunaway, 56, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Rod Siggers and Rev. Michael Beck will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Dunaway passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Grandview Medical Center (Birmingham). He was born on March 5, 1965 in Dadeville, Alabama to Fred C. Dunaway and Minnie Shurum Dunaway. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Joel was a strong southern gentleman who worked and played hard. He worked alongside his father in the family cabinet business from an early age and later in life took over the business. He enjoyed spending time with his sons, coaching their ball teams at early ages and later taking them on hunting and fishing excursions. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his three grandchildren and being called “Poppa.”
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Teresa Dunaway; parents, Fred C. and Minnie Dunaway; sons, Josh Dunaway (Whitney), Brandon Dunaway; grandchildren, Bennett Dunaway, Hattie Dunaway, Palmer Dunaway; sister, Michelle Beck (Michael); mother-in-law, Shirley Saffold; sister’s-in-law, Melinda Yates (Ben), Sharon Cleveland (Shane) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cleve and Hattie Dunaway and Versho and Gertie Mae Shurum and father-in-law, James E. Saffold.
