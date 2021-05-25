Mr. Joe Murphy
1954 - 2021
Joe Murphy was born on December 31, 1954 in Dublin, Ireland and passed on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his residence. He attended Bethel Baptist Church.
Joe was a very loving husband and father. His hobbies included gardening and working in his yard. He was a talented stone mason. His talents have been sought out by the Catholic Church in Birmingham, Al, where he carved from white marble The Lord’s Supper.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Betty Murphy of Alexander City; son, Joel Guy; brother, Phillip Bracken; nephew, Darren Bracken, brother and sister- in - law, Rodger Thomas (Barbara) and sister and brother- in- law, Mary Queen (Wayne).
He was preceded in death by aunts, Baby and Mary.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
