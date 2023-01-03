Funeral Service for Mr. Joe Maxwell Worthy Jr., 92, of Kellyton, Alabama, will be at 2:00 pm on January 3, 2023, at Kellyton United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 pm at Kellyton United Methodist Church. Rev. Mike Jackson will officiate.
Mr. Worthy passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Emory University Hospital. He was born on January 31, 1930, in Anniston, Alabama to Joe Maxwell Worthy, Sr. and Pearl Owings Worthy. He was a member of Kellyton United Methodist Church. He retired from the Alabama Power Company after a 42-year career.
Joe Max was an avid sportsman especially enjoying hunting and fresh and saltwater fishing. For many years he assisted many churches in fund raising by helping to cook their chicken and fish dinners.
Mr. Worthy is survived by his daughter, Karen Elizabeth Worthy Russell; grandchildren Kelli Russell Sanders, Julie Russell Boyeskie (Jason) and Todd Russell; great grandchildren, Ethan Sanders, Sarah Kate Sanders and Conner Boyeskie; sisters, Jerry Worthy Little and Gemma Worthy Hawkins and brother in law Bill Dark (Janice).
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn Ann Dark Worthy; son, Joe Maxwell Worthy Ill and son-in-law, Ronald Russell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Children's Harbor, 1Our Children's Highway, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.