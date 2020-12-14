Mr. Joe Loman Smith
1933 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Joe Loman Smith, 87, of Dadeville, will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Dadeville City Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Gillum will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Dadeville Healthcare Center. He was born on November 13, 1933 in Clay County, Alabama to Joe Loman Smith and Irene Moore Smith. He was an active member of Dadeville First United Methodist Church. He was also a Alcazar Shriner, Mason and a member of the Dadeville Kiwanis Club. Mr. Smith served as Mayor of Dadeville from 1973 to 1983, 1996 to 2008 and from 2012 to 2016. He also served as Sheriff of Tallapoosa County from 1983 to 1995.
He is survived by his sons, Bobby Joe Smith (Samantha), Jeff Smith and Jerry Smith (Paul Decoux), all of Dadeville; grandchildren, Jessica Smith and Jeffrey Waters; great-grandchildren, Kashton Fox; brothers, Elliot Smith (Nelwyn) and Terry Smith (Bobbie), both of Goodwater; sisters-in-law, Shelba Smith of Goodwater and Nita Marable of Alexander City; niece, Karen Marable of Alexander City; and a host of other family members and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Gillum Smith; and brother, Jimmy Smith.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Dadeville First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 305, Dadeville, AL 36853 or gift cards may be purchased from a local florist, to be given to the family.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.