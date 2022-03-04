Funeral Service for Mr. Joe Bob Pursell, 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, February 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Chaplain Mark Grizzard will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Pursell passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born on December 1, 1942 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Joseph Walter Pursell and Irene Rich Pursell. He was a member of Stone Ridge Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Hanson Pursell of Alexander City; daughter, Tammy Jo Coleman (Marty) of Opelika; son, James Timothy Pursell (Leigh) of Auburn; granddaughters, Ashley Lauren Coleman and Emily Jo Brier; nieces and nephews, John and Susie Ewing, Bill and Vicky Bass and Ricky and Sandra Ayers; and great nieces and nephews, Chad and Khara Jones and Patrick and Gennie Childs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and aunt, Pearl Ayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Lake Martin Humane Society, 2502 Sugar Creek Road, Alexander City, AL 35010 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.