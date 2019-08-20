Mr. Jimmy Wayne Berry
1961 - 2019
Memorial Service for Mr. Jimmy Wayne Berry, 58, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Church of Christ. Minister Chris Tidwell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Alexander City Church of Christ.
Mr. Berry passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Birmingham VA Medical Center. He was born on May 10, 1961 in Alexander City, Alabama to James Berry and Marie Berry Brewer. He served in the United States Army National Guard. He loved Alabama football. His joy in life was to bring laughter to those around him. He had a big heart and loved cooking and sharing meals with others. He loved his family, including his dogs. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his mother, and her husband Neal; sons, Jacob Berry, Noah Berry, and Caleb Berry; sisters, Kathy Easterwood, Bonifay Youngblood (Michael), Cheryl McGehee (Chip), and Shelia Watkins (Stephen); aunts, Lorene Tidwell and Jean Forbus (Dan); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Stephen Morgan Berry; and brother-in-law, Richard Easterwood.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.