Jesse Robinson, Jr. was born to Connie Gertrude Allen Robinson and Wilbur Jesse Robinson in Clay County, Alabama on June 12, 1939.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Robinson Sr., and Connie Robinson, a sister, Joyce Watkins.
He loved his family; wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always found time to help and meet the needs of others and share his faith. He was a very good and faithful servant! He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Jesse peacefully transitioned home to be with Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022 surrounded with love of his family.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 64 years, Becky Robinson, his sons, Steve Robinson, daughter-in-law Regina Robinson, Jerry Robinson, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Robinson, daughter, Nelda Rich, son-in-law Steve Rich, sister, Shirley Patterson, brother-in-law, Ken Patterson, Six grandchildren, Brandi( Mark) Rich Worthy, Leanne (Mike) Robinson Waldrop, Ginger (Randy, Jr.) Robinson Lee, Chase (Jenny) Rich, Amber Robinson and Steven Robinson, eight great-grandchildren, Jesse Worthy, Bryce Rich, Sam Worthy, Kendall Lee, Leelyn Waldrop, Cecelia Lee, Abbie Waldrop and Amelia Waldrop and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of please make donation New Elkahatchee Baptist Church or The Gideons