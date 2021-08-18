Mr. Jerry Phillips Aug 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral Service for Mr. Jerry Phillips will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 18. 2021 at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel with interment following Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.Professional Service provided by Wright's Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Jerry Phillips Funeral Service Worship Interment Wright Chapel Cemetery Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook