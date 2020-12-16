Mr. Jerrell Wayne Bruce
1948 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Jerrell Wayne Bruce, 72, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Minister Chris Tidwell will officiate and honors will be provided by the Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Bruce passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on April 6, 1948 in Alexander City, Alabama to James Terrell Bruce and Margaret Pepper Bruce. He was a member of Dadeville Church of Christ. Wayne was a proud US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved playing golf, dirt track racing, hunting, shooting and anything Auburn. He worked for 35+ years with Kimberly Clark and retired as the Scale House Manager. He was a hard worker and amazing provider for his family that he loved so much.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anelia Allred Bruce of Alexander City; son, Joshua Wayne Bruce of Alexander City; brothers, James Windell Bruce (Ann) of New Site and Walker Terry Bruce of Goodwater; sisters, Janice Bruce Dark (Bill) of Kellyton and Bobbie Ann Bruce of Goodwater; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Dadeville Church of Christ, P.O. Box 69, Dadeville, AL 36853.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
