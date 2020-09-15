Mr. Jerrel Dowayne McDaniel
1935 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Jerrel Dowayne McDaniel, 85, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson and Dr. Josh Sammons will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. McDaniel passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born on January 4, 1935 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Jack and Tenzie Price McDaniel. He was an active member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church. He owned and operated D&D Insulation for many years until his retirement at 80 years old. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Troy State University and served for two years in the U.S. Army. He also owned and operated the Big M in Perryville. He enjoyed playing rook, reading, and Alabama Football.
He loved family gatherings and playing with the kids.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mae Storey McDaniel of Alexander City; children, Jerrel McDaniel, Jr., Cindy Hand (Donnie), Patrick McDaniel (Teresa), and Julie Rae McDaniel all of Alexander City; grandchildren, Melisha Ingram (Adam), Kristina Yates (Eric), Lauren Major (Gabe), Parker McDaniel, and Addison Branch; and great-grandchildren, Tenzley Ingram, Carson Ingram, Hannah Yates, and Avery Mae Yates.
He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy McDaniel; and siblings Sara Thomas, Mary Morgan, Bill McDaniel, Lillian Cleveland, and Snowball McDaniel.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to Dr. Emily Sheffield and the caring staff of Encompass Hospice for their tender care.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the charity of one's choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.