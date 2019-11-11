Mr. Jay Howard Edmondson
March 27, 1960 - November 8, 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Jay Howard Edmondson, age 59, of Alexander City, Alabama will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Wright’s Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Dr. Albert Pike, and Rev. Jim Cullins will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park.
He was born on March 27, 1960 to Willis C. Edmondson and the late Laura Blackwell Edmondson in Dallas, Texas.
After a tragic fall, Jay peacefully transitioned home Friday, November 8, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia.
Jay’s precious memories will always be cherished by his loving and devoted father, Willis C. Edmondson, a sister, Melinda Weathers, a brother, Doug Edmondson and his wife, Mona and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jay was loved by many and NEVER met a stranger. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Edmondson and a brother Joel Edmondson.
Honorary Pallbearer is Wesley Bass and Active Pallbearers are Eddie Bass, John Irvin, Doug Edmondson, Curtis Payne, Gerron Thornton, and Richard Edmondson
