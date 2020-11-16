Mr. James William Bunn
1924 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. James William Bunn, 96, of Alexander City, Alabama, was held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park and Randy Anderson officiated.
Mr. Bunn passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare. He was born on April 10, 1924 in Alexander City, Alabama to Leon G. Bunn and Eula Stacey Bunn. James was drafted at the age of 18 into the United States Army. Serving with the 35th Infantry Division, he fought in all five major campaign battles of the European Theater including the D-Day Normandy invasion. He was awarded the Silver Star and five Bronze service stars.
Mr. Bunn began his career at Avondale Mills and later established his own painting contracting business for over 30 years. He then became the Maintenance Director of the Alexander City Housing Authority where he later retired. Mr. Bunn was a passionate gardener and a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend in the local community. James and Christine were charter members of Hillabee Baptist Church and served faithfully for over 65 years.
He is survived by his children, James W. Bunn Jr. (Leonne) of Fairfield, CT, Margaret Brown (David) of Jacksonville, FL, Jeffrey L. Bunn (Sherry) of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Jeffrey Bunn (Nicole), Michael Bunn, Kenleigh Bunn, Carina Bunn, Ellis Bunn, Mason Bunn; great-grandchildren, Christian Bunn, Brayden Bunn; numerous nieces and nephews and lifelong family friend, Larry Coger.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Christine Fuller Bunn; parents and siblings.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions to Hillabee Baptist Church, 1781 Hialeah Circle, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.