Funeral Service for Mr. James Wessie Robinson, 80, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Glenn Hendrix and Bro. Brandon Keel will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rock Springs Cemetery in Clay County. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Robinson passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at his residence. He was born on April 19, 1941 in Rockford, Alabama to Joseph Chandler Robinson and Mamie Kate Cushing Robinson. Mr. Robinson was a loving husband and a wonderful father. He was known as a very hard worker holding multiple jobs at times. He retired from Russell Corporation, but some of his early work was being a logger and construction worker. Mr. Robinson loved the Lord and was called on by many to pray for them. He was an active member of The Church of God at Goodwater, where he blessed many with his testimonies of how good God had been to him. His ultimate goal was to make Heaven his home and he lived his life for the Lord touching many lives along the way. While our hearts are heavy we have a peace in knowing he is enjoying the reward he worked so hard to obtain.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gaynell Barnett Robinson of Goodwater; daughters, Karen Keel (Franklin) of Kellyton and Nicole DeLee (Russell) of Opelika; grandsons, Brandon Keel (Kimberlee) of Trinity, Brody DeLee of Opelika and Brennan DeLee of Opelika; great-grandchildren, Paislee Keel and Sawyer Keel, both of Trinity; three sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care and support that has been extended to Mr. Robinson and his family.