Mr. James Wayne Baker
September 11, 1943 - August 3, 2019
Funeral services for Mr. James Wayne Baker, 75, of Hackneyville, Alabama, will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Wright’s Funeral Home. Rev. Roger Green will officiate. Burial will follow at Old Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Hackneyville, Alabama. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Wright’s Funeral Home.
Mr. Baker passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Lineville Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born on September 11, 1943 in Tallapoosa County to Pete and Daisy May (Mask) Baker. He was a very caring and loving man. James Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and being outdoors. He was an affectionate animal lover. He loved his family dearly and will be missed greatly.
He is survived by his wife, Susie (Sue) Baker; daughters, Emily (Sharlene) Tilley, Melissa (Missy) Van Valkenburgh (Joe) and Cathy Dean; son, Reginald (Reggie) Baker; granddaughters, Emily Gregg (Eric), Timberly (Timber) Limbaugh (Gabe), Crystal Cooley and Jessica Oliver; grandsons, Ryder Baker and Christopher (Chris) Cooley; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Kane, Kaylee and Ally Limbaugh, Cannon Gregg, Clinton Cooley, Mariah and Alex Southerland; sisters, Betty Baker, Ella Peters and Shirley Peters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters and grandson, David (Anthony) Southerland.