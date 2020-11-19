Mr. James Wade Poole, of Alexander City ,departed this life on November 16, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. from Holloway Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Armour Memorial Garden.
Viewing and visitation will be Friday, November 20 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Holloway Funeral Home.
He is affectionately remembered by his loved ones as ‘Grandaddy,’ ’Santa Claus’ and ‘Cave Man.’ He will truly be missed
He leaves to cherish his memory: ten children; three sons, Darrell (Dalisher) Ward, Alexander (Torre) Graham, and Antonio (Rosland) Graham; two daughters, Rhonda Taylor and Monecia Graham; five bonus sons, Alford Graham, Adrian Graham, Alonzo (Vonda) Russell, Anthony (Catherine) Graham and LeTrayrick Graham; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
